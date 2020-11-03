Roger Hamilton, 64, of Old River-Winfree and formerly of Seadrift , went to be with Jesus Oct 17, 2020. He died peacefully with his loving family and friends at his side. Roger was born Sept. 17, 1956 in Sinton to James (Tommy) and Billie Hamilton.
He was a member of Crosby Church.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Jake and Ruby Ridgeway; father and mother, Tommy and Billie Hamilton; sisters, Beverly Strown, Linda Kay and Sissy Hamilton; and brothers Tommy Hamilton and Jack Hamilton.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Susan Hamilton; son, James (Tommy) Hamilton; daughters, Tammi and husband, Phillip Spear, Ashley Hamilton; grandchildren, Caleb and Paityn Spear, and Eli and Sadie Arellano; sister, Ruby King; brothers, Jerry and Troy Hamilton; and many loving nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Crosby Church in Crosby.
