Ronald Dale “R.D.” Johnson, 78, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 after a brief illness. He was born May 20, 1943 in Yoakum to Harvey and Blanche Knox Johnson, the youngest.
He married the love of his life, Claudette, on Dec. 25, 1964. Together they raised three boys and made their home in Olivia.
As a young man, he served our country in the US Navy and then went on to work as a millwright for Alcoa for more than 30 years. He excelled at fishing, truly one of those men that could walk up to any fishing hole and instantly start catching. He was passionate about his game chickens and shared many special memories of the hobby. Ron rarely walked past a new tree or plant without searching for a seed or pod to take home and add to his collection. He truly had the greenest thumb. He never met an animal that wasn’t his best friend – his lifetime pets included many traditional dogs and cats along with a deer, a fox, and even a racoon. His rescued kitties, Hamlet and young Monty deeply mourn his passing. He enjoyed old western movies, especially anything with John Wayne. His greatest achievement in life was raising his sons. Carey, the entrepreneur and Navy veteran; Kelly, his dedicated care giver for the last many years who shared his love of guns, and Kristopher, the youngest, who gave him five grandchildren to dote on and adore. Ronald was their idol, their mentor, and their hero. Superman. He was a genuinely special gentleman, and the world is just little bit less without him; they just don’t make them like that anymore.
He is survived by his amazing sons, Carey Scott Johnson, Kelly Patrick Johnson and Kristopher Shane Johnson and beloved daughter-in-law, Leslie Irene; incredible grandchildren, Krystina, Tyler, Kaitlyn, Dalton, Ryan, Maegan and Kelly; and brother, Harvey “Toot” Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his adored wife; sister, Peggy Johnson; brothers, “Nanny” Johnson, “Pug” Johnson and “Sleepy” Johnson.
A remembrance ceremony and graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Yoakum. A reception will follow.
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
