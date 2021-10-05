Ronald Eugene Womack, 73, a native of Corpus Christi and resident of Gonzales, La., passed away Monday Sept. 27, 2021 at The Carpenter House after having spent 16 days in Our Lady of the Lake Hospital MICU.
Ron began life in Corpus Christi and lived the majority of his life in Louisiana. He started working for Brown & Root Inc. at jobs in Texas and decided to stay with that company. He was assigned to the Gonzales, La. area in 1982 to work on a construction job at the Shell Oil Company where his family followed and took up permanent residence to this day. Over the next 52 years, he worked his way up to building department superintendent and manager and worked in several states and countries throughout the world.
He was an avid fisherman, hunter, Saints and LSU fan. He loved barbecue, cold beer or a Crown and coke, and to be the last to leave a party. Most of all he love, and always wanted the best for his children, grandchildren and all his family and friends. He never stopped working to do that.
As he begins his peaceful rest, he will await the arrival of his loving wife, Sue Ann (George) Womack to join him. She has shared his trip on this earth for 50 years, three months and one day.
He is survived by his wife; children, Tina W. Oubre, James Robert Womack and wife, Christina, and Christopher Womack and wife, Katie Womack; grandchildren, Lyndsie O. Li and husband Justin, Bret North Jr., Victoria North, Elizabeth Womack, James Robert Womack Jr., and Caroline Womack; granddogs, Gracie, Crash and Kuma. Ronald also leaves behind his sisters, Cathy Lennier, Patsy Keenan, Vicky Womack, Despo W. White and brother-in-law, Tommy White; sister-in-law, Marilyn Husak and husband, Allen; his aunt, Hilda Morris and husband, Marshall; and a total of 19 nieces and nephews and 20 great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, James M. Womack; stepmother, Despo K. Womack; mother, Evelyn Murphy Womack; brother, James M. Womack Jr.; sister-in-law, Sherrie; brother-in-law, Dennis Keenan; grandparents, Joe and Nancy Womack and Clarence and Maggie Murphy; and father-in-law, Robert W. George and wife, Margaret.
Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 9, at Ourso Funeral Home, 13533 Airline Hwy Gonzales, La., followed by a memorial service starting at 12 pm. Burial will follow at Hope Haven Garden of Memory located on Hwy 30 in Gonzales, La.
Following the burial service, refreshments and shared memories will be held at Ron and Sue’s home.
