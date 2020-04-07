Ronald Wayne Abraham, 64, of Houston, passed away March 30, 2020. He was born April 17, 1955 in San Antonio to Kermit Wayne and Betty Jo Abraham.
Ron is survived by his loving wife, Debbie Abraham; daughter, Amanda Reimer (Aaron); sons, Chris Abraham (Lacey) and Greg Abraham (Sylvia); parents, Wayne and Betty Jo Abraham; sister, Pam McCamy (Tim); brother, Wesley Abraham (Margaret); and grandchildren, Reid, Owen and Lela Abraham. He was a devoted son-in-law to Daniel and Helen Ibrom.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Ashley.
A private service was held Friday, April 3, with Fr. Tommy Chen officiating. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca or the Olivia Cemetery. Contact Russ at 361-746-5516 for cemetery donations.
