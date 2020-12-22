Ross Stuart James passed away Dec. 13, 2020 at the age of 70. He was born Feb. 21, 1950 in Young, NSW, Australia to the late Douglas and Thelma James.
Ross was a loving father and friend. He was the owner of Texlan in Port Lavaca for more than 20 years, where he sold and bred rabbits for 4-H and FFA. Before settling in Port Lavaca, Ross traveled extensively as a sheep-breeding consultant. He was a very giving man. He enjoyed gardening tending to his many herbs and pickling.
He is survived by his stepdaughter, Nancy Allen; children, Tammy and Christopher, of Australia; business partner, Jose Montenegro; and dear friend, Michelle McMullen.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Becky Allen.
A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at Port Lavaca City Cemetery, located at 624 S. Trinity St. in Port Lavaca.
Arrangements are under the direction of Grace Funeral Chapel.
