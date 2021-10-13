Roy Torres, age 66, of Port Lavaca, passed away Sept. 26, 2021 in Victoria. He was born March 4, 1955 in Port Lavaca and graduated from CHS in Port Lavaca.
Roy had a noticeable smile, happy and was free spirited wherever he went. He was always willing to help, go the extra mile and a good worker. He was well accomplished in education with many certifications and skills. Roy worked with Puffer Sweiven and Welker Flow. He once had his own company call GOALS. He enjoyed working with Sempra LNG with projects in Nevada, Michigan and the latest in Mexico. Roy loved coaching with a zeal and helping the youth gain their confidence. His past time was fishing.
He is survived by wife, Martha Del Bosque Torres; stepson, Mikey Del Bosque (Valerie); stepdaughter, Michelle (Gary) Madgett; and Mellissa (Lupe) Pena. Grandchildren are: Diesel, Gage and Hazel Del Bosque, Zion and Lenox Madgett, Lorenzo and Liam Pena. He is survived by his former wife, Sonia Vasquez Torres and their three children, son, Brent U. Torres and daughters, Crystal Torres, and Nicole Burton (Charles). Grandchildren are: Taylor Dolan, Grayson Robinson, Heaven Burton and Caleb Burton. He is also survived by his mother, Alicia R. Torres; and seven brothers: Ascension, Noe, Jessie, Rene, Alan, Dennis, Sonny; and sister, Judy Torres.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jesus G. Torres. He served in the U.S. Army.
There will be a celebration of life for Roy at 10 a.m. Oct. 19, at the VFW Hall in Port Lavaca. Attendees are asked to wear a shade of blue in honor of Roy’s love for the sea. Masks are highly recommended.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted on behalf of Roy Torres to a charitable organization of one’s choice at the celebration.
