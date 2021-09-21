Ruben Maldonado, 48, of Victoria, passed away Sept. 12, 2021. He was born Jan. 23, 1973 in Port Lavaca.
Growing up in Port Lavaca, Ruben was an adventurous kid. He was always out and about, either fishing or hanging out with his friends. He was a family man and always took care of his loved ones the best he could. Ruben began working as a self-employed contractor remodeling houses in the late 80’s and early 90’s. He continued doing this for more than 25 years.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Marlene Winters; children, Manuel Rene Guajardo and Ariel Denise Maldonado; mother, Carolina Maldonado Orta; two brothers, Pedro and Jimmy Orta; father, Ruben Guajardo, stepmother “Mom”, Lydia Guajardo; three brothers, Christopher Lee Guajardo, Ruben Lee Guajardo and Anthony Carrera; two sisters, Jessica Serrato and Laura Guajardo; very special friends, Mr. & Mrs. Alex Rodriguez. Ruben also leaves behind two large families, numerous nieces, nephews and friends, who loved him and will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by family members from his mother’s family, his stepfather “Dad”, Pedro G. Orta; maternal grandparents, Lupe Sr. and Dominga Maldonado; his aunt, Dolores “Lola” Maldonado, his uncle, Daniel Maldonado and from father’s family, his paternal grandparents, David and Ofelia Guajardo; two uncles, Felipe and Robert Guajardo; and two brothers-in-law, Anthony Brian Winters and Albert Brian Martinez.
Visitation will be held from 7-9 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St. in Port Lavaca. Visitation will continue at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, with chapel services at noon at Grace Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Pedro Orta, Jimmy Orta, Manuel Guajardo, Dylan Orta, Fabian Winters, Christopher Guajardo, Anthony Carrera and Ruben Guajardo.
Thoughts and fond memories may be shared at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.