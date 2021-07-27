Ruben Ysaguirre, 57, of Victoria, formerly of Port Lavaca, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021. He was born Sept. 12, 1963 in Port Lavaca to the late Guadalupe Licerio and Cruz Ysaguirre Sr.
He was an electrician and construction worker, as well as a Catholic. He is survived by his son, Ruben John Ysaguirre, of Victoria; sisters: Mary Ann Bustos (Lupe), of Brazoria, Della Grimaldo, of Rockdale, Esther Castro (Joe), of Lake Jackson and Estella Harris, of League City; brothers: Robert L. Ysaguirre Sr. (Irma), Reynaldo Ysaguirre Sr. (Martha), Richard Ysaguirre, all of Port Lavaca; and Adam Ysaguirre (Rosa), of Houston.
He was preceeded in death by his sister, Mary Alice Loera; and his brothers, Cruz Ysaguirre Jr., and Ramiro Ysaguirre.
A visitation was held from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca with the Holy Rosary recited at 7 p.m. A Mass will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. Burial with follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Services under the care and direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home 361-552-2300.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.