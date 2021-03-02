With profound sadness, the family of Rudy Hernandez, 79, of Port Lavaca, announces his peaceful passing Feb. 22, 2021. He was born Oct. 28, 1941 in Edna to the late David Hernandez and Minnie Garza Montelongo.
Rudy began his earlier employment at King Fisher Marine as a dredge operator. He had a long and distinguished career at Alcoa as a bulk load operator. He retired from Alcoa after 47 years of dedicated service.
In the past Rudy enjoyed restoring classic Chevy trucks in his down time. He also took much pride in the countless hours he devoted to making his home what it is today. He was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. As such, he enjoyed spending time with his closest loved ones, whether it be a holiday gathering or a Sunday football barbecue with the family.
During his alone time he enjoyed watching old western movies and relaxing in his chair overlooking the water. Rudy’s main goal in life was to provide a comfortable life for his family, for which he succeeded. He took delight in teasing his family members to the point of much laughter. He will always be remembered for his dedicated faith in his lord, devotion to family and his contagious laugh.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Roland Hernandez; sisters, Lupe Herrera and Lydia Galvan; and brothers: John, Tony, Frank, and Richard Hernandez.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Dora Hysquierdo Hernandez; daughters: Mary Almendarez, Patricia Amejorado, Nora Diaz and Melissa Ramirez; son, Randy Hernandez; sister, Eva Ramirez; brother, Joe Lugo; 15 grandchildren and 25 great- grandchildren.
Please join the family to celebrate Rudy’s life at a memorial service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
