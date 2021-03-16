Sammy Joyce McCallay Wilson, 81, passed away March 6, 2021 in Victoria. She was born Feb. 4, 1940 in Three Rivers to Samuel A. McCallay and Syvlee Jones McCallay formerly of Seadrift.
Joyce lived in Seadrift most of her life. She loved gardening, working in her yard, and flowers. She was a loving wife, mother, aunt, sister, sister-in-law and friend.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Lola Jean Wilson; husband, Billy Jean Wilson; and a son, William Lloyd Wilson.
She is survived by son, Winston Dean Wilson (wife, Georgie Dade), of Seadrift, and sister, Lucy Theola McCallay Holder, of Victoria.
