San Juanita “Janie” Sanchez, 69, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. She was born April 30, 1951 in Corpus Christi to the late Jesus Zamora Sr. and Lucia R. Zamora.
She is survived by daughters, Nicole Castillo, of Port Lavaca, and Leslie Zamora, of Houston; sons, Ramiro Zamora and Eddie Zamora, of Port Lavaca, John Zamora and Jerry Zamora, of Victoria, and Joseph Candelario Sanchez, of Goliad; sister, Angelina McDonald, of Austin; Brothers, Joe R. Zamora and Hector Zamora, of Port Lavaca. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph “Joe” Sanchez; sister, Estella Polk; brothers, Jesus Zamora Jr. and Arturo Zamora; and grandson, Joe Jairo Castillo.
Visitation will begin from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Visitation will resume from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with a funeral Mass celebrated at 10:30 a.m. with Fr. James Dvorak officiating. Burial will follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Joseph C. Sanchez, Jacob Sanchez, Ramiro Zamora, Fred Zamora, Shawn Zamora and Steven Perez. Honorary Pallbearers are Samantha Sanchez and Nicole Castillo.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
