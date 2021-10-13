Sandra J. Langford, 77, of Bloomington, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. She was born Jan. 20, 1944 in Kingsville to J.B. and Ruth Mae Higginbotham.
Sandra worked as a human resource specialist and was active in her church as their secretary, treasurer and organist. She loved playing the organ, piano, dominoes and square dancing and she especially loved spending time playing golf with her mother, which they did up until a few years ago.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Billy “Ron” Langford; son, Billy Ronald Langford Jr. and his wife, Tina Roxann; mother, Ruth Higginbotham; sister, Wanda “Elaine” Toll and brother-in-law, Richard Toll; grandchildren: Troy Dykes, Nathan Dykes, Heather Drury (James), Torri Davis (Aaron), Todd Langford (Lindsey) and Tyler Langford (Laini); and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy Elaine Melvin; father; and sister, Linda Gail Abel.
A celebration of Sandra’s life will be held on what would have been Sandra and Ron’s 59th wedding anniversary at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the First United Methodist Church in Bloomington with Pastor Paul Beard officiating, assisted by Rev. Richard Toll.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center, or Bloomington First United Methodist Church, PO Box 893, Bloomington, TX 77951.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.