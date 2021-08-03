Sandra “Sandy” Annette Sanders Paul passed away at 11:09 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, in Port Lavaca with her family by her side. She was born Feb. 22, 1944, in Corpus Christi, the youngest child of Carlton (Carl) Sanders and Doris Annette (Dunham) Sanders.
She grew up on the King Ranch, where her dad was an oil-drilling supervisor. After her father’s death, she moved with her mother and brothers, Carl Jr. and Larry, to Port Lavaca, where her mother Doris became an administrative secretary for the Port Lavaca School District. Sandy attended Port Lavaca High School, where she was a twirler for the band while also working for her Uncle Pete and Aunt Marie at Mowen’s Jewelry in downtown Port Lavaca. In 1961, she met the great love of her life, Robert (Bobby Joe) Paul, youngest son of John and Viva Paul, a prominent Port Lavaca family who once owned and published the Port Lavaca Wave. They had rather a whirlwind courtship, as Bob was serving in the army in Fort Benning, Georgia. Bob and Sandy wedded in 1962, the start of a 59-year marriage that could only be made happier with the gift of more time.
Sandy and Bob traveled extensively, visiting nearly every U.S. state, as well as Rome, Turkey, Greece, Spain, Canada, Ireland, Mexico, Italy, and even Moscow and Leningrad in 1978, prior to the end of the Cold War.
Sandy and Bob moved back to Port Lavaca in 2010, building a home on the bay front land where Bob’s childhood home once stood and where he was born. They enjoyed many happy times with their Port Lavaca friends and loved dancing to live music at Da Costa. Sandy volunteered more than a thousand hours for Memorial Medical Center, and faithfully served at Harvest Kitchen at Port Lavaca First United Methodist Church.
Though she was surely one of the nation’s most-gifted bargain shoppers, with an unrivaled collection of shoes, Sandy’s greatest treasures were without question her husband, children, grandchildren, her beloved extended family, and her many dear friends. Everyone was welcome to her home and her dinner table. As one of her dearest friends says, “Sandy loved everyone, regardless of status or race or creed. She treated everyone like royalty.”
Her family loves imagining the hugs, conversation, and laughter as Sandy is welcomed to heaven by her father and mother, Carlton and Doris Annette Sanders, and her brother Carl Junior. She is loved and missed by her husband Robert, children Kimberly (Paul) Ingram and husband Blake Ingram, Bobby Joe and Ginger Paul, Stephen and Allie Paul, grandchildren Blake Jr., Kaitlin (Ingram) Cleary and husband Ryan Cleary, Jenna (Paul) Erwin and husband Josh Erwin, Emery Paul, Ethan, Ryan, and Peyton Paul, brother Larry Sanders and wife Cindy Sanders, and in laws Lydia Sanders and Jane Sanders.
A memorial Mass and reception will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church (olgulf.org) and St. Jude’s Hospital (stjude.org/donate) or remember Sandy by sharing a kindness with others: volunteer, provide a meal, call a long-lost friend, visit a neighbor, admire people’s children, and listen to their stories, for these are the things Sandra Annette Paul did every day of her life.
