Santos “Sandy” Escobar, 70, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. She was born May 5, 1950 in Edinburg to Felix R. and Maria Blanca Sanchez.
Sandy loved spending time crocheting and sewing, watching her novellas and collecting dolls. She loved her little dog, “Chica”, but her favorite thing to do was take care of her grandkids.
She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Catarino Escobar Sr.; children, Catherine “Cathy” Escobar, Armando Escobar (Misty) and Catarino Escobar Jr. (Jaclyn); siblings: Angelita Hernandez, Maria Felix Erikson, Francisco Sanchez, Olda Flores and Renee Rogers; grandchildren: Logan Pettijohn, William Pettijohn, Jordan Ramirez, Brandalynn Escobar, Madison Escobar, Andrew Escobar, Katrina Escobar and Thayln Delbosque; and great-grandchildren: Josiah Carter, Anyssa Escobar, Aaliyah Solis and Kyle Wolf.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and grandson, Brandon Escobar.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Logan Pettijohn, William Pettijohn, Andrew Escobar, Thalyn Delbosque, Luke Rogers and Jacob Rogers. Honorary Pallbearers are Matthew Flores, Ramiro Escobar and Omar Flores.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com
