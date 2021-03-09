Shirley Ann Schneider Crowder, 68, of Port Lavaca, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. She was born Jan. 19, 1953 in Houston to the late Clifton and Irene Vasicek Schneider. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Port Lavaca.
Shirley is survived by her husband; Wallace E. “Casey” Crowder, son; John Paul (Carolyn) Crowder, daughter; Victoria Lynn (Luis) Matus, and son; Kevin Cole (Cherie) Crowder; six grandchildren: Austin Cole Crowder, Jacob Collin Crowder, Penelope Ines Matus, Felix Fernando Matus, Owen Cole Crowder and Jonah Cade Crowder. Shirley is also survived by sisters; Diana (James) Evans, Kathleen (Mark) Scott and Cynthia (Scott) Singleton; and brothers; Thomas (Carol) Schneider and David (Tracey) Schneider; and 10 nieces and nephews. All will miss mom, nanna, sister and Aunt Shirley and cherish her memory.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of Life services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at First Baptist Church of Port Lavaca with Pastor Michael Whittle officiating. A time of fellowship will follow at the Family Life Center. Internment will be at Houston National Cemetery at a later time.
The family of Shirley Crowder wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. John Wright and all of the nurses, CNAs, and support staff of Port Lavaca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Shirley suffered from Frontotemporal, or Temporal Lobe, Dementia (FTD), one of the many forms of dementia, which ultimately took her life. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org) would be greatly appreciated.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.