Terrie Lea (Ma-T) Upchurch, of Port Lavaca, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at the age of 62.
Terrie is survived by her two daughters, Ashleigh Junek and Tristan Upchurch; and six grandchildren: Demi Lugo, Emma Soliz, Kendal Soliz, Benton Roberts, Zeplin Rapacon and Leighton Roberts.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jeane Turner and grandmother, Sarah Peerson Pennington.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 11, at Grace Funeral Chapel in Port Lavaca. Burial will follow immediately after at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
