Terry Max Whitaker, 71, of Port Lavaca, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 from a battle with ALS. He was born July 26, 1949 in Victoria to the late Morland Max and Oma Lee Whitaker.
He married Vicki Lynn Morris Dec. 26, 1970. After completing an associates engineering degree at Del Mar College, he returned back to Calhoun County to start M&W Construction Co., Inc. with his father and father-in-law, Donald Morris. While operating M&W Construction Co., Inc., he was awarded the Conservation Business Man award in the district. After the death of his father, he became a full time rice farmer and cattle rancher. In 2001, he then established 80 acres of catfish farming. In 2014, he was awarded the Chamber of Commerce Agricultural Person of the year.
Terry was an avid hunter and enjoyed being in any kind of outdoor setting. He enjoyed time at the lease, often just sitting in the blind observing and taking pictures of all kinds of wildlife. He enjoyed watching any kind of western, especially Lonesome Dove. His family had to endure this movie on so many occasions. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Seadrift. Terry loved having big family gatherings. From turkey to fried catfish, he enjoyed cooking and entertaining for the people he loved. Terry will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes contributions to be made to the First Baptist Church of Seadrift, South Texas Children’s Home of Pettus, Texas, or the ALS Association.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years; his sons, Mark Whitaker (Keith), of Kyle, Joshua Whitaker, and daughter, Jenny Westphall (Chris), of Port Lavaca; grandchildren: Amber Molina (Miguel), Johnathon Westphall (Danielle), Hailey Whitaker, Michael Westphall, Brenden Westphall, Logan Whitaker, Autumn Westphall and Joshua Lyles; and great-grandchildren, Marissa Molina and Lilyana Westphall; and sister, Judy Lynn Edge, of Tivoli.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his granddaughter, Tearsten Casanova.
A private family service will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, with Rev. Anthony “Casey” Dubose officiating. Pallbearers are DeWitt George, Larry Tracy, Neal Gray, Richard Whatley, Stanley Dierlam and Tim Wade.
Terry donated his brain for research in hopes of finding a cure for ALS, therefore, the interment will follow at Greenlawn Gardens in Port Lavaca and Union Cemetery in Donie on a later date in December.
