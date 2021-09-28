Thomas Earl Middaugh, 74, of Seadrift, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. He was born July 15, 1947 in Victoria to the late Joe Thomas and Evelyn Christine Middaugh.
Thomas proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1967 – 1971. He loved fishing, oystering and loved being on the water. He was “Poppy” to everyone, but especially to his grandkids and great-grandkids, which he loved so much. He loved to take his “rides” all around town and he was known for that.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Sharon Kay Middaugh; daughters, Wendy Talbott (Roger Cady) and Misty Best (Ronny); brother, Terry Dale Middaugh (Linda); sister, Paula JoAnn Moncrief; grandchildren: Thomas Talbott, Hillary Dedear, Austin Talbott, Michaela Harper, Christopher Harper (Megan), Haley Rae Harper and Callie Wright (fiancé, Kolby Martin); great-grandchildren: KJ Olascuaga, Hayden Diaz, Kannon Olascuaga, Cole Talbott, Milam Martin, Kizer Martin and Blair Harper. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St. in Port Lavaca. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at First Assembly of God, located at 501 2nd St., Seadrift. Burial followed at Seadrift Cemetery with full military honors Under the Auspices of the Calhoun County Combined Honor Guard.
Pallbearers were Thomas Talbott, Austin Talbott, Christopher Harper Jr., Kolby Martin, Brandon Metcalfe and Warren Jennings.
If desired, family requests donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 6055 S. Loop E Fwy, Houston, TX 77087.
Thoughts and fond memories may be shared at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel
in Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
