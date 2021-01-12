Thomas “Tommy” Bernard Hargrove Jr., 93, of Port Lavaca, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Fredericksburg. He was born April 29, 1927 in Houston to the late Thomas Bernard and Jewell Strait Hargrove.
Tommy graduated from Port Lavaca High School in 1944, Coyne Electrical School in 1947, Victoria Police Academy in 1970, FBI National Academy in 1976, attended Texas A&M College and received an Associates Degree from Victoria College.
Tommy married the love of his life, Nelda Finster Sept. 2, 1949, with whom he shared 67 blissful years of marriage until her passing in 2017. Throughout his life he worked many different positions for the City of Port Lavaca, from which he retired, which included volunteer fireman from 1942-1974, police patrolman, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, director of public works, director of utilities and capital projects coordinator. He also held numerous certifications including master plumber, advanced peace office certificate, arson investigator, fire investigator, fire safety inspector and American Red Cross First Aid Instructor. Tommy was a veteran of WWII and served in the Merchant Marines. He was involved in the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Ham Radio Operators Club.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Nelda Irene and James Isenberger; grandchildren, Christopher James (Kelly) Isenberger, Cory Thomas (Shannon) Isenberger and Amber Jones; great-grandchildren: Chloe Grace Isenberger, Morgan Anabelle Isenberger, Noah Gage Isenberger, Kai Jacob Isenberger and Ella Grace Isenberger.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nelda Finster Hargrove; son; Thomas Bernard Hargrove III; and brother, Rodney Allen Hargrove.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, immediately followed by a funeral service, officiated by Pastor Dean Holford, at 1 p.m. at Christ Community Church. Interment will follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are: Cory Isenberger, Noah Isenberger, Mario Garcia, Oscar Pena, Ed Campbell and representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard. Honorary pallbearers are members of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 7-10.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be given in his honor to the American Cancer Society.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.