Tomas Mares, 86, entered into eternal rest Friday, July 2, 2021. He was born April 27, 1935, in San Benito to Juan and Trinidad Mares.
He is survived by his wife, Concepcion Rios Mares; children: Guadalupe (Diane) Mares, Maria (David) Burke, Hermelinda (Alcadio) Galvan, David (Lydia) Mares, Anita Perez, Elizabeth (Jesse) Barba, Maria Teresa (Garey) Neal, Tomas (Carmen) Mares Jr., and daughter-in-law Gloria Mares; 19 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; siblings: Isreal (Lucy) Mares, Ester Padron, Margarita Mares, Juan Mares Jr., Yolanda Mares and Noe (Mary) Mares; stepchildren: Juan Garcia, Maria Beltran, Petra Castaneda, Lourdes Garza, Erica Garcia and Dominica Guzman.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Francisca Mireles Mares; parents; son, Lazaro Mares; son-in-law, Daniel Perez; siblings, Dominga Rivera, Claudia Banda and Ricardo Mares.
Pallbearers were Jonathan Samudio, Alcadio Tomas Galvan, Tomas Mares, III, Lazaro Mares, Jr., Carlos Mares and Jacob Perez.
Visitation was held from 2-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. at Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Harlingen. A chapel service was held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Harlingen at with interment following at Ashland Memorial Park.
