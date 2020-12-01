Toney Ray Callis was born July 19, 1963 in Edna to Nancy and Tony Callis.
Callis is an Edna native who attended Edna High School where he excelled in football and baseball.
Toney never learned to whisper, his voice always boomed which fit his 6’0” stature and proud stance. He was a sports fan and loved the Dallas Cowboys. He was known for being a tough man with a kind heart and he made some amazing friends.
After dedicating 25 years to Inteplast as a forklift driver, he retired. Upon retirement, he looked forward to fishing, Astros games, and hanging out with his family. He contributed to the youth and his hometown by establishing a nonprofit traveling basketball team the “South Texas Warriors”.
He leaves behind his most treasured possessions, his wife, Demetria Nelms Callis; children: Michael Rhodes, Homer Joiner, Tonica Callis, Jasmine Callis and Deion Callis; his honorary children, Samantha Bradley and Kenny Haynes; eight grandchildren; eight siblings; and a plethora of nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and friends. He will be missed dearly.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at the Cook-Butler Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Edna’s First United Methodist Church.
