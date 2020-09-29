Velma Barrientes went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at the age of 70. She was born Feb. 20, 1950 in Long Mott to the late Pedro and Elida Rodriguez Morales.
Velma had a love for coffee, bingo, books and her family. She enjoyed cooking, watching crime shows but more recently, she enjoyed Hallmark/Lifetime movies. She was a huge Dallas Cowboy fan. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. Most of all, she liked being surrounded by all whom she loved. Velma’s legacy will continue on through her children and grandchildren. Her family will celebrate her overwhelming joy as she is reunited with her husband, Rene Sr., in heaven.
She is survived by her children, Esperanza Baldera, Matilda Barrientes, Rene Barrientes Jr., and Erika Barrientes; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Rogelio Morales, Samuel Morales, Richard Morales and Valdo Morales; sisters, Josephine Lopez, Adelina Benavides, Delia Morales, Irma Powers, Sally Munoz and Ester Barrientes; along with numerous nieces and nephews, friends and family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rene Barrientes Sr.; brother, Hector Morales; and sister, Trinidad Esparza.
Visitation and funeral service was held Monday, Sept. 28, at Grace Funeral Chapel. Burial followed at Morales Cemetery in Long Mott.
Pallbearers were Anthony Baldera, Roy Baldera, Joseph Salas, Jacob Salas, Joshua Sanchez Jr., Jordan Martinez and Anthony Flores. Honorary pallbearers were Daylan Martinez, Gilbert Munoz and Roy Baldera III.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
