Vila Mae Witt, 89, of Port Lavaca, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 one day shy of her 90th birthday. She was born Oct. 23, 1930 in Kingsville to the late Henry and Selma Richter Kunkel.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She spent her time reading and playing games, coloring and painting. She loved visiting her children and grandchildren and passed on her passion of gardening to all of them. Vila was a member of Salem Lutheran Church. She was an avid bowler back in the 1980s, winning several awards and trophies.
She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Marie Cuellar (Jesse), Anita Faye Steele (Steve Dudik) and Gayla Ann Fessenden; son, Eddie Wayne Witt II (Dorothy); 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She is now reunited in heaven with her husband, Eddie Wayne Witt; son, Bruce Allen Witt; her parents; three sisters and five brothers.
Visitation was held from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Salem Lutheran Church. Funeral services followed the visitation at the church. Burial was at Greenlawn Gardens.
Pallbearers are Kenny Witt, William Witt, Chris DeMary, Robbie Witt, Winston Eason, and Kyle Eason.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
