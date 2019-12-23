Virginia Alaniz Chapa passed away peacefully Dec. 14, 2019. She was 79. She was born Oct. 8, 1940 in Sinton to Jose V. and Victoria (Garcia) Alaniz.
Virginia was a lifetime resident of Sinton. She was a nurse’s aide for 18 years with the Sinton and Taft Hospitals.
She is survived by her husband, Manuel Cordova; daughters: Yolanda Chapa (Robert Valdez), Alicia Chapa Pena (Sergio), Delia Chapa Phillips (George) and Gloria Chapa Rodriguez, all of Port Lavaca; 11 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and her sister: Elodia Garcia (Juan), of Sinton.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Israel V. Chapa; granddaughters, Cynthia Ann Rodriguez and Crystal Annette Chapa; great-granddaughter, Victoria Angelica Chapa; her parents; brothers, Guadalupe Alaniz and Felix Alaniz; and sister, Janie Marines.
Visitation began at 4 pm. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Resthaven Funeral Home in Sinton. A prayer service will be held at 7 pm. at the funeral home. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the funeral home. Interment followed in Eternal Rest Cemetery, Sinton.
The guestbook is available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com
Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
