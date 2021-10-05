Virginia Ann Mendoza who loved to be called “Manga” by her grandkids departed her loving family Sunday Sept. 26, 2021. She was born Oct. 20, 1960 to Louisa and John Delgado Sr. in Port Lavaca Texas.
Virginia was a beloved daughter, sister, tia, wife, mother, godmother and friend.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 40 years, Patrick Mendoza, of Port Lavaca; children, Jessica Maldonado and spouse, Jaime, Augustine Mendoza and spouse, Mona, and Celia Mendoza and spouse, Juan; grandchildren: Isaiah, Jivani, AJ, Jeovanny, Jordan, Iliana, Jaden, Celina, Jazmyn, Alyssa, Jacob and Augie Jr. Virginia is also survived by her father, John Delgado Sr.; and siblings: Diana Torres, John Delgado Jr., Edward Delgado, Richard Delgado Sr. and Melody Delgado; nieces, nephews, sisters and brother-in-laws, godchildren, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Louisa Delgado; nephew, Richie Torres II; sister-in –law, Patricia Mendoza; and mother-In-law, Consuelo Morales.
Visitation services were held from 6-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at William’s Funeral Home, 1600 S Garland Avenue Garland, Texas. The funeral was held at 1 p.m., Saturday Oct. 2.
Pallbearers were: Isaiah Martinez, Jivani Maldonado, Augustine Mendoza, Jaime Maldonado, Juan Esperanza, Richard Delgado Sr., Edward Delgado and John Delgado Jr.
