Virginia Belle (Linville) Fulghum, 79, of Atascosa and recently Grand Prairie, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. She was born June 21, 1940 in Port Lavaca to James (Pete) Linville and Beulah Priddy Snow.
From 1975 to 1996, Virginia owned and operated Fulghum’s Fishing Center on the Intercostal Canal between Seadrift and Port O’Conner. Known as “Pepper” she provided a weekly fishing report to the local newspaper and radio.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Odis Neal Fulghum.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra Kay Schauer and her husband, Robert, of Grand Prairie; sons, Charles Andrew Fulghum, of Grand Prairie, and Phillip Kirk Fulghum, of Atascosa; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, James Martin Linville and wife, Marcia, and Ronald Clay Linville; sisters, Nona Labeth Linville and Betty Ruth (Snow) Madrak and husband, Thomas; several nieces and nephews.
No services are scheduled.
