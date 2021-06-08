Wendy Sue Jones gained her wings May 22, 2021 after a two-year battle with cancer. She was born Oct. 24, 1969 to Greg and Linda Buske.
Wendy loved to go fishing and RVing to different State Parks where she would paint a rock and leave it at each campsite. She was so artistic with crafts, painting and decorating. Another thing she was very passionate with was her baking and cooking, especially for her husband and his co-workers, who loved her treats. During a hurricane, she cooked for her whole street and more every day until electricity was back on. Wendy was a mother and friend to all kids that needed help. Wendy was one of the most loving, strong and giving people on this earth.
Spending time with close friends and RV buddy’s, Royce and Cindy Benoit, and Juan and Cynthia Luna, of Port Lavaca, were her favorite past times and the people she loved to hang out with the most.
Wendy was the strongest woman anyone has ever met. She was looking forward to getting better and enjoying RV quality time with her husband and her Uncle Doug, family and friends at Lake Whitney.
Wendy is survived by the love of her life, her husband, Samuel (Larry) Jones, who she was with and married to for 27 years; daughters: Ashley Allison, Casey (Ezequiel) Apodaca, Kristen (Matt) Jones, Harley (Manuel Jr.) Sowa; grandchildren: Hope, Ayden and Thomas Countryman, Dravyn Garza, Emery Sielski, Manuel III, Makinley, Mason, Mavery Sowa; sisters: Sharon Morales, Millissa Buske and Christina Buske; uncle and aunt, Doug Stalinsky and Cynthia. Wendy had numerous nephews and nieces that she loved with all her heart and would open her door to anyone she loved.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law Jason Countryman.
