Wilbert Lee Treybig, 82, of Victoria, Texas joined the angels in Heaven on September 16, 2021. He was born Sept. 14, 1939 in Tivoli to the late Lester Ben and Ruby Irene Marsh Treybig on
Wilbert graduated from Calhoun High School in 1957. He attended Victoria Junior College where he was a member of the track team. He ran the high hurdles and was ranked 3rd in the nation in 1958-1959. Wilbert attended Texas A&I in Kingsville where he graduated with a Business Administration degree. Upon graduation, he taught short hand and typing in Odem. During this time, Wilbert attended night school and earned his Master’s in Business Administration.
Wilbert was only 25 years old when he became the high school principal in Odem, where he resided for 16 years. Upon returning to Port Lavaca, Wilbert was the principal of Point Comfort Elementary School. He later became principal of Harrison Elementary School in Port Lavaca. Wilbert retired from his career in education in 1994.
Wilbert met Jane Elder, his beloved wife of 56 years, in the fourth grade. They were married on June 16, 1962, in Port Lavaca.
He is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Treybig (Sherilyn); son, Wade Treybig (Kristy); and granddaughter, Amber Treybig.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife and parents.
The family will be having a private celebration of life.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.