William Leon Cuellar, 76, lovingly known to most as “Leon”, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021. He was born July 9, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Jasper Alfred and Dorothy Marie Ewers Cuellar.
The family moved to Texas in 1950. Leon graduated from Calhoun High School in 1963 and entered the United States Navy in 1965. He served his country honorably having completed three tours in Vietnam as a Navy Seabee. When asked why he volunteered for the two additional deployments, he stated that he hoped it prevented a married man from going.
Leon met his love, Victoria Annette Jurasek, at Lands Drive-In while she sported around in her satin black Malibu and he in his bright yellow Chevy pick-up. They went on to marry Aug. 11,1973 in Port Lavaca. He was a talented mechanic and worked for Alcoa for over 28 years. After his retirement, he and Victoria, found their own “little slice of Heaven” working alongside the Brown family with their farming and cattle ranches on the Powderhorn and Santa Rita ranches near Port O’Connor. Leon loved the land and cherished seeing the many beautiful sunrises and sunsets from their little cabin looking out over the bay. Leon and Victoria were longtime members of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
Leon is survived by his loving wife of over 47 years, Victoria Cuellar; son, Marcus Cuellar and his wife, Adrienne; his beloved grandson (the joy of his heart), William Brooks Cuellar; his six siblings: Ginny Wendel and her husband, Don, Janet Vincent and her husband, John, Jackie Gross and her husband, Gary, Jasper “Jay” Cuellar and his wife, Sheryl, Loretta Brown and her husband, James, and Chris Cuellar and his wife, Christy; along with many, many nephews, nieces and great-nephews/nieces.
Leon was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Kenneth Anderson; and son, Matthew Paul Cuellar.
A memorial funeral Mass and rosary will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery, where Leon will be laid to rest next to his son, Matthew Cuellar.
Honoring his father, Marcus Cuellar will be the pallbearer.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel-Port Lavaca.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.