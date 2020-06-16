Willie Florence Johns, known to most as “Florence”, 95, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. Willie was born Sept. 8, 1924 to the late Willie and Lela Procella in Houston.
She was an amazing cook and enjoyed gardening and reading books. She loved listening to country music and even danced to the radio in the mornings. She was a very strong willed woman and lived her life the way she wanted to. Starting in the 1980’s, she was proudly known for hand making Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls. In 2008, she was even interviewed by the Victoria Advocate because of her craft. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and she will be greatly missed by all.
Willie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Noel Edward Johns; daughter, Anna O’Neal; sister, Margaret Fisher; and brother, William Byrd.
Willie is survived by her daughter, Alice Stalcup (Reese); grandchildren: Troy Stalcup (Susan), Sabrina Stalcup Harris, Mandy Stalcup, Richard Santel, Robert Santel, and Rebecca Santel; and great-grandchildren: Nicholas Santel, Kristen Santel, Ashley Santel, Sean Stalcup, Shanna Stalcup, Benjamin Stalcup, Michael Harris, Emily Harris and Andrew Harris; along with other numerous loving friends and family.
Willie’s family and friends will gather for a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at First United Methodist Church, located at 104 W. Baltimore Avenue in Seadrift. A reception will follow at 422 East Virginia Avenue in Seadrift.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Seadrift or donor’s choice.
