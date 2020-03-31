Yolanda “Jodie” M. Gonzalez, 66, of Port Lavaca, passed away March 24, 2020. She was born May 29, 1953 in Port Lavaca to Cristobal R. and Geneve Morales.
She was a wonderful caregiver to her elderly parents during their time of need. Jodie loved to crochet and was a member of the Knotty Crochet Group in Port Lavaca. She was also a member of a local photo club and enjoyed spending time taking pictures. Genealogy was a passion of Jodie’s. She also enjoyed cooking, conversations with company, was great at making jewelry and could remember everyone’s birthday.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Gonzalez, of Port Lavaca; mother-in-law, Cecilia Gonzalez, of Point Comfort; daughter and son-in-law, Kathrene and J.D. Garcia, of Victoria; son, Robert “Robbie” Gonzalez, of Victoria; grandchildren: Zackary Garcia, Jada Garcia, Ruben Garcia and T.J. Garcia (Natalie); great-grandchild, Zoey Garcia; sisters-in-law, Heidi Gutierrez (Joe), of Corpus Christi, Lucy Leal (Paul), of Port Lavaca, Gracie Olascuaga (Harvey), of Port Lavaca, and Corina Hernandez (George), of Point Comfort; brother-in-law, Rene Gonzalez (Rosie), of Van Vlek; God-son, Beto Olascuaga; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Cecilia Howard; and brother-in-law, Ruben Gonzalez.
A viewing was held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 29, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Graveside services were at 1 p.m. Monday, March 30, at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Beto Olascuaga, JD Garcia, Harvey Olascuaga, John Leal, Jason Hernandez, Oscar DelBosque, Johnny Molina and Frank Molina.
Honorary Pallbearers were Gracie Olascuaga, Thalyn DelBosque, Trevor Benavides, Kalani Olascuaga and members of The Knotty Group of Port Lavaca.
Memorial donations may be made to Bethel Assembly of God or an honorary memorial in her honor.
Please log on to www.richardsoncolonial.com to sign the guest book and share a memory of Jodie with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.