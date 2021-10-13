Ysmael G. Ramirez, 90, of Port Lavaca, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 in San Antonio. He was born July 26, 1931 in Port Lavaca to the late Ricardo Ramirez and Francisca (Garcia) Ramirez.
Ysmael Ramirez was a life-long resident of Port Lavaca and a devout Calhoun Sandcrab fan. He was exceptionally committed to his Dallas Cowboys. His family says, at times, it was more fun to watch him watch the game than to watch the game itself. He was also a proud member of the Port Lavaca Indians baseball team in the late 50’s and early 60’s. He continued to compete and joined the Old-Timers Baseball Association and participated in Old-Timers games. Ysmael proudly helped the organization raise funds to award scholarships to deserving Calhoun High School students.
Ysmael’s favorite area in his home was his hallway of fame. The hallway in his house was the focal point for the college degrees his children and grandchildren earned. Along with a number of bachelor’s degrees, the hallway included a couple of master’s degrees and a doctorate.
He married Mary Louise Ottino in 1951. Ysmael served in the United States Marine Corps from April 1952 to February 1954. He retired from ALCOA after 44 years where he worked as a Potroom Head Electrode Man. He was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
Survivors are his four sons: Richard (Zellene) Ramirez, Larry (Cathy) Ramirez, Gerald Ramirez and Donald (Sandy) Ramirez; two daughters, Janet (Bobby) Garcia and Mary Jean Garcia; two sisters, Mary Jane (Ben) Soto and Ruth (Manuel) Alvarado; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Ysmael was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise Ramirez in May of 1985; three brothers, Roque Ramirez, Rudy Ramirez and Johnny Ramirez; and a granddaughter, Ileana Marie Ramirez.
A funeral mass was at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca with Rev. James Dvorak officiating. Burial followed in Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers were: Eric Ramirez, Anthony Ramirez, Jordan Garcia, Steven Ramirez, Devlin “Shorty” Zavala, and David Viesca.
If desired, family requests memorials be made to Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, 415 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca, TX 77979.
