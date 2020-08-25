Zaylen Lee Gonzalez, 3, of Victoria, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. He was born June 9, 2017 in Victoria to Zachary Gonzalez and Jaclyn Lopez.
Zaylen, also known as Zay-Bear, loved fire trucks, tractors, cars and trucks. He especially loved playing with his big brother and cousins. His smile was contagious and he never met a stranger.
He is survived by his parents; sister, Nierah Ysassi; and brother, Noah Rodriguez; maternal grandmother, Jessica Helms; maternal great-grandmother, Rose Mary Stringo; maternal grandfathers, Jeremy Helms and Sammy Lopez; uncle, Joey Helms; godparents, Ryan and Christina Castillo.
He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandfather, Joe David Stringo, and paternal grandfather, Albert Gonzalez.
Visitation began from 4-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Visitation resumed at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, with a funeral Mass celebrated at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with Fr. Tommy Chen officiating.
Burial followed at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
