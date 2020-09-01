Zora Janell Miller went to be with the Lord Aug. 26, 2020 at the age of 79. She was born July 19, 1941 in Pawnee to the late Richard and Dorothy Stewart Moses.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Keith) Reaves; son, Randy Wilkinson; brother, Willie (Shirley) Moses; sisters, Sue (Donald) DeBord, Jeanie (Lonnie) Grumbles and Earlene (Michael) Knight; grandchildren: Bobby (Jessica) Smith, Kassie (Fred) Stanford and Tisha (Chad) Wallace; eight great grandchildren and her dear friend, Nita Brothers.
In addition to her parents, Janell was preceded in death by her son, Wayne Wilkinson; brothers, Fred, James, Glendale and Richard Moses Jr.; her first husband and father of her children, Franklin Wilkinson; and second husband, George Miller.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff of New Century Hospice for their love and care during this time.
Private services were held at Palacios Cemetery. Pallbearers were Logan Smith, Connor Smith, Dylan Smith, Dennis Wood, Jr., Kody Smith, and Bobby Smith, Jr.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
