Note: This is part of a continuing series.
Olivia,
This morning as I unfold the latest letter, I am sitting in a rocker on the deck of a cabin with a magnificent view of the trees. The morning dew is kissing the tree line and the birds are chirping as the sun peeks out with a beautiful glow. While the terrain is very different from Port Lavaca, the scene is much as I envision you reading the letter, sitting on a porch while the sunrise or sunset paints the sky.
Dated, May 30, 2008, it has been over two months since Jim’s last later and I am sure you have cried into your pillow a night or two, during the long span between mid-March and almost June.
“This letter no doubt will be like a voice from the grave, for it has certainly been a very long time since you have heard from,” Jim wrote. “Since I last heard from you, Miss Olivia, I have been jumping around from town to town, for I have long ago left the Barnard, and I hope the water, forever.”
Further explaining his silence, “I have not as yet made up my mind as to where I will pitch my tent and seek my fortune, for it is not an easy matter for one who has followed the water as I have, to be easily satisfied with doing things on land. I must work however, in order to keep the ‘wolf from the door.’”
“Your postals and letter were highly appreciated even though considerable time has elapsed before acknowledging receipt of same,” Jim said as he switch gears. “I reckon you have given up all hope of hearing from me and no doubt wondered why I stopped writing to you, after professing my deep and sincere friendship. “Well my dear friend, that friendship so often mentioned is just as it always was; viz: as deep and illimitable as the ocean.”
As the conversation shifts to your love of travel, Jim toils with the idea of a trip himself.
“If things go well with me this summer, I may take the long promised trip to Port Lavaca and see my dear friend Miss Cherry,” Jim said. “Your trip must have been a very interesting and pleasant one and your thinking of me in the midst of all your fun and frolic certainly made me feel more than words can express. I think you were a very brave girl to make the trip by yourself.”
Olivia, I love and admire that you can travel by yourself. I find that while traveling with another person is fun, there can be an unalloyed level of freedom of relaxation when traveling solo. While, in current times, it is not strange at all for a woman to travel alone, I’m know in your time, it was much different. Whether solo or with another person, I hope that throughout your life you “take the trip” whenever possible.
Jim seems to hope for the same.
“I hope the travel fever will keep up, so you make the trip to New Orleans for Mardi Gras 1909,” he wrote. “I can safely say dear friend, that I will not be a married man by that time, so if you visit New Orleans then you will certainly see me, and you won’t be able to get rid of me until you return to Port Lavaca.”
Hmmm… “I will not be a married man by that time…” I wonder what is up with that. Mardi Gras 1909 will be more than two years since he met the one for which he has professed love. I am wondering if there is trouble in paradise, but I guess time will tell.
“The weather in New Orleans is dreadfully warm now, and gracious me! I wonder what it will be like in July and August” Jim interjected, before turning back to talk of your travels.
“Did you return after all your sightseeing with a whole heart?” Jim asked. “If not, I sincerely hope the one who made the impression is worthy of my dear friend’s consideration. Perhaps you have a picture or two of yourself while sightseeing that could spare. If so, remember I would be more than delighted to get one or two.”
Olivia, I know where your heart is, even if Jim doesn’t, and the piece he talks about missing, won’t be given away on your solo vacation, it already belongs to another.
Until next time…
