The past year has been a difficult year for many Americans.
We have locked ourselves away from family and friends in order to protect ourselves and loved ones from becoming sick. We changed our entire way of life. We did whatever we could, or was expected of us, to stay safe. We did this by the guidance of our government, yet our government has allowed open borders.
Our government told us that if we take a vaccine, it will prevent the spread of this serious virus. If we decide to travel outside U.S. borders, there are guidelines we have to adhere to to be able to return. Per CDC guidelines dated January 28, 2021, “Covid-19 Testing Required for US Entry,” it states one must present a negative test within three calendar days of departure or proof of recovery from the virus within the last 90 days. The CDC and our government put restrictions on us, so why open borders?
Per the New York Post May 11, 2021 article on border crossings, it stated “ The number of illegal immigrants apprehended at the southern border hit a 21-year high last month, according to data released Tuesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). In all, CBP encountered 178,622 people attempting to enter the United States, a three-percent increase from March, and the most encounters in a single month since April of 2000, when 182,613 illegal immigrants were apprehended.” We’ve been told border agents know of more that cross that are not detained.
In 2019, Andrew R. Arthur wrote an article for the Center of Immigration Studies, “Infectious Diseases Making the Border Crisis Worse.” Arthur served as an immigration judge and saw the effects. The CDC has regulations for anyone crossing the border to protect the U.S. from infectious diseases. Arthur ended his article with, “Despite this more than two-year-old medical advice, this is an issue that few have considered. The danger posed by communicable diseases, however, is yet another reason to discourage a wave of aliens who are only apprehended after they have entered the United States, as we have seen in recent months. Especially from places that have recently been under “medical state[s] of emergency” for contagious diseases.” Note, he states, “who are only apprehended.” Imagine all the ones that are not apprehended due to our open borders.
One side will argue we need to help those in need. Per the CDC website, it lists what they are still learning about the Covid vaccine. Four items are how well it prevents the spread of the virus to others if you don’t have symptoms, how long the vaccine is effective, how many people have to be vaccinated to be considered protected (population immunity), and how effective it is against new strains. There is much to still be learned, and even the CDC doesn’t have all the answers yet.
At some point, we must ask the question, is the want to help those in need worth infecting the U.S. with a new wave of Covid or a new wave of another infectious disease? Do you want to relive 2020?