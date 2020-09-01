Sept. 8: At Sinton: Varsity: 7 p.m. JV: 6 p.m. 9th: 5 p.m.
Sept. 11: Vs. Beeville: Varsity: 4:30 p.m. JV: 5:30 p.m. 9th: 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 15: At Ingleside: Varsity: 6 p.m. JV: 5 p.m. 9th: 5 p.m.
Sept. 18: Vs. Sinton: Varsity: 4:30 p.m. JV: 5:30 p.m. 9th: 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 22: Vs. West Oso: Varsity: 6 p.m. JV: 5 p.m. 9th: 5 p.m.
Sept. 25: --OPEN--
Sept. 29: At Rockport: Varsity: 6 p.m. JV: 5 p.m. 9th: 5 p.m.
Oct. 2: At CC Miller: Varsity: 5 p.m. JV: 5 p.m. 9th: 5 p.m.
Oct. 6: Vs. Ingleside: Varsity: 6 p.m. JV: 5 p.m. 9th: 5 p.m.
Oct. 9: At Beeville: Varsity: 5 p.m. JV: 6 p.m. 9th: 6 p.m.
Oct. 13: --OPEN--
Oct. 16: At West Oso: Varsity: 4:30 p.m. JV: 5:30 p.m. 9th: 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 20: Vs. Rockport: Varsity: 6 p.m. JV: 5 p.m. 9th: 5 p.m.
Oct. 23: Vs. CC Miller: Varsity: 4:30 p.m. JV: 5:30 p.m. 9th: 5:30 p.m.