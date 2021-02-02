Calhoun Sandies varsity soccer returns for the 2021 season under second-year coach Shelia Akapo.
This is Akapo’s first full season as the Sandies’ coach, and she said this team is a mix of sophomores, juniors, and seniors. There are no freshmen on this year’s team.
“All of them have experience playing competitively, and last year they were 5A, and I think they’ll take that experience they used last year into the coming season,” Akapo said.
Akapo talked about the seniors on the team and having their leadership for the younger players.
“I think two of our seniors are happy, so they are ready for that leadership role,” Akapo said. “I’ve explained to them just the roles that they need to make clear to their other teammates.”
Akapo added since this is their final year on the team, and “if they want to be good, they have to convey the passion and everything that they expect from their teammates going into the season.”
Calhoun had a district realignment in early 2020, which moved the Sandies from 5A to 4A this season, and Akapo talked about moving from a tough district to this new district.
Akapo said they play teams like Beeville, Palacios, Rockport, Gonzales, and Yoakum this year, and she added it’ll be competitive matches “all around.”
“It’ll be even as far as the quality of players that we have coming from all the schools, so I’m ready to battle,” Akapo said.
During the first practices in December, Akapo talked about the team and what they were working on.
“They’ve been working a lot on their first touch on the ball dribbling and passing,” Akapo said. “So now what we’re most focused on is the tactical part of it and how they move as a unit when the ball is on defense where we want our attacking players. When we’re attacking and the defense has the ball, where do we want certain players, stuff like that.”
The expectation for this year’s Sandies is to make the playoffs.
Akapo said the Sandies Soccer Program has not made the playoffs yet, and she added that is the first and foremost goal for the team.
The Calhoun Sandies kickoff district play against Gonzales Friday, Feb. 5, at home.
The game starts at 7 p.m.