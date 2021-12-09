The Calhoun High School Sandcrabs football team had 23 players make the 25-4A All District team including four MVPs.
The Sandcrabs also had 13 members make the Academic All-District team.
Most Valuable Offensive Back and first team selection was senior Esteban Cruz.
Senior offensive and defensive lineman Vinson Samudio was named Most Valuable Offensive Lineman and to the first team.
Min Htway, senior running back/defensive back, was a first team selection and named Most Valuable Utility Player.
Junior Tony Hensley, running back/defensive back, was named Newcomer of the Year as well as a first team selection.
Also named to the Offensive First team was running back Adrian Chambers, center Sammy Lopez, and guard Gage Spencer.
Named to the Offensive Second Team were quarterback Jacob Laughlin, tackles Matthew Colley and Marquise Stinson. Aaron Martinez was selected as punter.
Offensive Honorable Mentions were receivers Martinez and Tyler Cobb. Tight end selection was Garrett Medlin.
There were 11 Sandcrabs named to the Defensive All-District team.
Making the first team were defensive lineman Xavier Smith, defensive end Justin Smith, inside linebacker Kirk Stringham, outside linebacker Zach Ramirez, and cornerback Chambers.
Making the second team were defensive lineman Spencer and safety Darrik Salinas.
Defensive Honorable Mentions were defensive linemen Damian Guzman and Christian Rodriguez, outside linebacker Terrick Martinez and kicker Diego Ledezma.
ACADEMIC ALL DISTRICT
The Sandcrabs placed 13 players on the academic team: Darrik Salinas, Min Htway, Iann Cobb, Jacob Laughlin, Tyler Cobb, Edgar Munoz, Ayden Maddux, Jose Reynaga, Esteban Cruz, Gage Spencer, Christian Rodriguez, Justin Smith and Garrett Medlin.