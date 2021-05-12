Calhoun Sandcrabs varsity baseball brought home the bi-district title beating the Bay City Blackcats in the third game of the best-of-three series last Saturday at Sandcrab Field.
--Game One--
Calhoun traveled to Bay City for game one of the bi-district series.
The Sandcrabs defeated the Blackcats, 8-1, to take a 1-0 series lead.
Sandcrabs Iann Cobos, Dalton Alford, and Kirk Stringham started the runs rolling for Calhoun in the top of the third, each getting an RBI single.
Stringham said Bay City’s pitcher left him a hanging curveball, and he remembered what his coach taught him, hit it the opposite way.
Alford struck out nine Bay City batters, and the defense only allowed one run.
Alford said it is his last season, and he comes out in every game to play his absolute best.
“I came out throwing strikes and making the corners and made sure I could do the best I can,” Alford said.
Sandcrabs head baseball Coach Mike Innerarity was impressed by his defensive performance against the Blackcats, especially in the playoffs.
“For us to continue, our defense is going to have to make plays, especially the routine plays, you know the great plays and the Sports Center type plays. Those are great to happen, but I’ll just take the routine stuff,” Innerarity said.
The Sandcrabs haven’t played for two weeks, Innerarity said. They originally had a pre-playoff game scheduled before it got rained out.
Calhoun and Bay City didn’t score in the first two innings. Innerarity said he felt his team was a little bit behind offensively all season on the first time through the lineup.
“These guys (Bay City) played two games on Monday, so they’ve been on the field a lot sooner than we have,” Innerarity said.
The Sandcrabs traveled back to Calhoun the next day for games two and three, and Innerarity said Bay City would use its number one pitcher in game two.
“We’re gonna have to really play in game two, so it’s kind like Dalton said. We’re going in one game at a time. We got all hands on deck on the mound,” Innerarity said.
He added he could use Alford again if needed to due to him having a low pitch count in game one.
--GAME TWO--
Bay City split the series with a win in game two, 6-0.
The Sandcrabs had the bases loaded twice in the game but failed to score against the Blackcats.
--GAME THREE--
The Sandcrabs clinched the series last Saturday with a walk-off bases-on-balls with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh.
The game was close with four different lead changes.
The game got intense in the bottom of the fifth when senior outfielder Sean Flores was ejected from the game for throwing his helmet to the ground after a questionable call from the home plate umpire.
Innerarity said they lost their cool for a while, but he called his team up when they came back and told them they needed to settle down and do what they needed to do.
Calhoun called up Alford for the final two innings, and he shut out Bay City for the remainder of the game.
The Sandcrabs scored with an RBI sacrifice from Alford, and sophomore Aaron Martinez scored on a wild pitch to tie the game, 5-5.
Sophomore outfielder Justis Findley, who replaced Flores for the remainder of the game, helped the Sandcrabs get into scoring position.
Findley said his head was blank after Bay City’s pitcher walked Martinez with the bases loaded, allowing the game-winning run to score.
“I was amazed that we were able to pull it off. It should have never been that close, but we did it.” Findley said.
Innerarity said that it was huge for a sophomore to step up in that situation filling in for Flores and added he has been clutch all season.
“He’s one of those role players. He doesn’t complain. He comes to practice every day, works his tail off, and he stepped up there and did exactly what he needed to do,” Innerarity said.
This was the final home game for many seniors and Innerarity, who announced he is retiring after the season is done.
“I’m now a senior with these kids. This is going to be my last year here, you know. It’s like I told them, I’m not ready to give it up,” Innerarity said. “And I know they’re not, so anytime I take the field with these guys, I like our chances.”
The Sandcrabs will take on the Navarro Panthers this Thursday in a three-game series.
AREA PLAYOFF SCHEDULE:
Thursday: Game One at 7 p.m.
Friday: Game Two at 6 p.m.
Saturday: Game Three at 12:30 p.m. (If necessary)