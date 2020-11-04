The Calhoun Sandies are Bi-District Champions for the first time since 2017 after sweeping the Sweeny Bulldogs last Thursday night.
The Sandies struggled early in the first set, but they managed to come back and complete the sweep of the Bulldogs.
Sandies JV and Interim Varsity Coach Kasey Cavazos talked about getting her first playoff win and snapping a postseason win drought.
“It feels amazing especially for these girls, and I would like to reiterate, the girls have worked extremely hard for this [moment],” Cavazos said.
Even though Cavazos got the playoff win for the Sandies, for the first time since 2017, she didn’t take the credit away from Sandies Head Coach Jenna Buzek who was the key to the team’s success.
“Coach Buzek has put in tons of work throughout the year. These girls were ready for it. We’ve prepared them for the best,” Cavazos said, “so it’s a good feeling that my name is on that.”
Cavazos talked about getting the playoff win for Coach Buzek, and she said it was great getting this win for her and her newborn son.
The Sandies only two seniors, Emme O’Donnell and Jacy Hroch, talked about getting this Bi-District win to close out their final year as members of the varsity volleyball team.
“It’s amazing. It’s just rewarding for all the hard work that we put into this,” O’Donnell said, “and so we deserved it, and we’re ready for whatever comes next.”
Hroch said it felt great to get this playoff win, and she is glad to do it with this group of players and coaches.
Junior Rosie Orta sealed the win with the game-winning kill against the Bulldogs, and she talked about getting the game-winner.
“It was unexpected. I didn’t even know I was gonna do it until that last second when I did it,” Orta said.
The Sandies face La Vernia in the Area playoffs on Tuesday in Yoakum, and the Sandies talked about shifting their mindset for the next round.
“It’s definitely gonna be harder because the playoffs get harder every time, so we’re definitely gonna practice long and harder [for the next round],” Orta said.
Cavazos said it will be the same preparation. They’ll be facing a team they already faced, and she added they’ll be perfecting their craft and hope it’s enough to get a win.
-- STATS--
Calhoun (W) 25-19, 25-19, 25-15
Record- 14-8
District- 9-2
Emme O’Donnell - 1 ace, 20 digs, 1 assist
Rosie Orta - 2 aces, 7 kills, 36 assists, 11 digs
Savannah Lane - 6 kills, 11 digs
Jacy Hroch - 21 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs
Kamryn Kestler - 1 kill
Morgan Gray - 1 ace, 8 kills, 1 block, 4 digs
Raelin Luna - 1 assist, 9 digs
Madison Stringo - 7 kills
Leah Lucey - 2 blocks, 1 dig
Alexis Iglesias - 2 digs
Keri Grantland - 8 digs