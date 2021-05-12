The Calhoun Sandies softball season came to an end last Saturday against the Fredericksburg Billies in the area playoffs.
Fredericksburg clinched the series in a two-game sweep.
--GAME ONE--
The Sandies took a 2-1 lead heading into the fifth inning, but Fredericksburg scored the next three runs, handing the Sandies a 4-2 loss.
Senior outfielder Arly Sanchez and junior designated hitter Raelin Luna each recorded two hits against the Billies.
Luna recorded a double and had two RBIs.
Freshman pitcher Andrea Hataway recorded six strikeouts, six walks, eight hits, four runs, and allowed one home run.
--GAME TWO--
Fredericksburg shut out the Sandies in game two, 3-0, and eliminated them in the second round.
Amri Gaona, Brianna Villarreal, Morgan Gray, and Mia Contreras combined for four hits on the Sandies offense, each recording a triple.
Hataway had three hits, one earned run, two strikeouts, and four walks.
Junior pitcher Aubreigh Pena recorded two hits, two runs, and one walk.
The Sandies end their season as an area finalist.