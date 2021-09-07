Texas Football Magazine’s “Football Friday” is an easily accessible, user-friendly application through which one can quickly find the final score of just about any Texas high school football game. Would you like to follow the progress of the Sandcrabs versus Spartans contest and immediately know the final score? It is easy; just enter the word Calhoun in the “Games by Team Name,” click “Calhoun,” and you are there. Live feed, no video. Nifty.
Now, along the right side of the screen can be found a Comment Section into which those following the game can provide anonymous, up-to-the-minute game status while providing running color commentary and opinions. Fan commentary, particularly commentary which is both anonymous and homegrown, can be very interesting. For example, a recent post declared, “Calhoun will not go to state if they don’t start passing the football.” Certainly, everyone’s opinion should be considered, but that seems an ominous prediction so early in the season.
The Stafford Spartans came to Sandcrab Stadium last Friday to line up across from the Calhoun Sandcrabs. After a scoreless first quarter, the Sandcrabs assembled at the line of scrimmage, the Stafford 14 yard-line, to start the second period. Two plays and forty-five seconds later, fullback Esteban Cruz strolled into the end zone from the eight-yard line for the first score of the game. The point after was a bit astray, Sandcrabs 6 – Spartans 0.
After the first Spartan possession of the second quarter went four and out, Calhoun set up shop, first and ten, at their own 27. Methodically eating time off the clock and moving south, Calhoun advanced to the Spartans 24-yard line before slot-back Tony Hensley took a first down pitch and sped into the end zone for a 12-0 Calhoun lead. The Crabs successfully went for two, Hensley again finding the end zone and increasing the lead by 14 points.
Stafford had the last possession of the first half, moving deep into Calhoun territory before the drive stalled at the 15-yard line. Facing fourth and ten, the Spartans’ field goal attempt failed.
Calhoun started the second half in possession of the football at their own 28, moving the ball to a third and one play before losing possession on a fumble. Stafford and Calhoun then traded possessions as both teams turned the ball over on downs. Stafford began their second drive of the third quarter at their 47-yard line and put together a methodical drive to the Calhoun 12, where they scored on a well-executed play to the left side of the Sandcrab defense. The point-after failed; Calhoun 14, Stafford 6.
After the ensuing kick-off, Calhoun took possession on its 30 and moved to the 41 as the third quarter ended. Switching ends of the field, Esteban Cruz picked up three yards on a first-down dive play. At this juncture, Coach Richard Whitaker pulled out of the playbook one of those plays the offensive staff likes to spring at just the right time. Slotback Adrian Chambers ran straight downfield into the wide-open Spartan secondary, hauling in a perfectly arced pass thrown by quarterback Jacob Laughlin. An alert (and very speedy) member of the Stafford secondary recognized the “trickeration” in time to catch Chambers but not before the Crabs had picked up 29 yards. Four plays later, Chambers took a pitch from Laughlin and raced 19 yards into the end zone. The try for the extra point was successful; Calhoun 21, Stafford 6.
After a stalled Sandcrab possession, Stafford put together another drive culminating in a fourth and seven touchdown pass with 5:20 remaining. The two-point extra point attempt was successful; Calhoun 21, Stafford 14.
The momentum in the game felt as if had shifted to the Spartans. Their offense had much more success in the second half, and the Crabs had been held to one touchdown. As Calhoun took possession deep in its own territory at the 16-yard line, maintaining possession of the football for the last five-plus minutes of this game would be critical.
First down, no gain. Second down, four-yard loss. Third and 14, 3:52 remaining on the clock. Taking the third-down snap, Laughlin moved to his left and dumped a short pass to Tony Hensley who immediately shifted from fast to warp speed, set his internal compass for north, and headed upfield. Twenty-nine yards later, Hensley was subdued by the earth’s gravity and a couple of Spartans at the Calhoun 41-yard line.
Calhoun fumbled on the next play, recovering the ball for a two-yard loss. Second and 12 at the 39-yard line, then third and 11 at the 40 with 2:26 remaining. As the ball was snapped, Esteban Cruz exited the “mesh” with the football and raced seventeen yards to the Stafford 43, a big first down. Just run out the clock, and it’s a win.
Last Friday, the Calhoun Sandcrabs played their first home game of the season, hosting a very athletic Stafford Spartans team. The Crabs ran the football all the way to a 21-14 victory. Fifty-six offensive plays, fifty-four carries, two passes, and twenty-five first downs. Three-hundred and seventy-seven total yards, zero punts.
Stafford is a good football team, athletic, well-coached, and has always displayed excellent sportsmanship. They scored 32 points against Angleton in their season opener. Last Friday, the Spartans ran 43 offensive plays; 24 carries for 97 yards, and 19 passes (9/19 completed) for 95 yards. They gathered thirteen first downs and 192 total yards, scoring 14 points.
The point is that the Flexbone, Triple Option, or whatever name one might wish to hang on the Calhoun offensive strategy, it is an offense that is very hard to defend, and it can successfully keep the other team’s offense off the field for long periods of time. No matter how well a team passes or runs, it is hard to score touchdowns while its offense is standing on the sidelines. In addition, if the other team’s offense is on the sidelines, the Calhoun defense is as well. It is a much tougher night for the defense that must stop 56 offensive plays as opposed to the defense that must stop 43 plays.
So, maybe Calhoun won’t make it to state unless they pass more, but it seems entirely possible that their chances of going to state are just about zero if they run less.