The Calhoun Sandies were handed a hard loss in four sets the Calallen Wildcats at home on Aug. 24.
Calhoun drops to (9-6) of the season.
The Sandies won the first set, but the Wildcats captured the next three sets in a close contest.
Calallen’s final point was scored on a double-hit foul by the Sandie.
Calhoun head coach Jenna Buzek knew this would be a tough contest from the start.
“It was a really good game in hindsight,” Buzek said. “We have to learn how to finish. We had a lot of little mistakes that, obviously at the end, added up.”
The final three sets had near-identical scores (24-26, 25-27, 24-26), and the Sandies’ mental weakness showed in those losses, she said.
Buzek said the major weakness is the mental game which makes it hard for them to finish games.
“We had three chances to finish. We have the same score in three games,” Buzek said. “And so we just got to figure out how to win those games and not let them get away from us.”
Sandies senior setter and right hitter Rosie Orta earned a triple-double (20 assists, 12 digs, 11 kills) against Calallen but was frustrated with the back-and-forth battle.
“It’s very frustrating going back and forth, especially that happening three times in a row with the games and not finishing the right way,” Orta said.
The Sandies competed in their final tournament in Goliad and faced London on Tuesday.
Buzek hopes the Calallen loss helps her team get motivated heading into the tournament.
“I always tell them after a loss like that I hope it hurts. It needs to hurt,” Buzek said. “So, I hope that hurts enough that they come out the next couple of days in practice with the drive to want to do better.”
The Sandies medaled silver in the Goliad tournament
Buzek hasn’t seen London in action yet, but she knows that they are mentally strong and a pretty good team.
“We’re just going to have to go out and play our game,” Buzek said. “I think if we play a lot like we did tonight, we should be OK We’ve just got to work together as a team.”
The Sandies will travel to Victoria Friday to take on the Victoria East Titans.
The game starts at 4:30 p.m.
SANDIES MEDAL
IN GOLIAD TOURNAMENT
GOLIAD RESULTS:
The Calhoun Sandies went 4-2 in the Goliad tournament beating Rockport-Fulton, Jourdanton, Industrial and Victoria East, and lose to St. Joseph and Victoria East (first meet).