The Calhoun Basketball teams will be out this week due to players testing positive for COVID-19.
The games against Corpus Christi Miller and Rockport-Fulton have been or are in the process of being rescheduled at this time.
Calhoun Athletic Director Richard Whitaker talked about the current situation that Calhoun basketball teams are facing right now.
“It’s heartbreaking that it’s right here in the middle of district, and both teams are playing well right now,” Whitaker said.
Currently, the teams are in the process of rescheduling the games, and Whitaker stated that the UIL placed some new rules that allow the teams to play multiple games in a week.
“We’re not the only ones in the same boat. There are other teams; Rockport, Ingleside, and some others are in the same boat too,” Whitaker said.
Whitaker added they are going to have a lot of games in the last weeks of the season.
Whitaker talked about the precautions that powerlifting is prepping for during COVID, with the first meet this Thursday.
Calhoun is following the “protocols” of the Men and Women’s Powerlifting Association, Whitaker said. They can’t have a regular meet with more than 15 teams.
“The powerlift meet we’re going to host this coming Thursday will be held in the weight room with no fans,” Whitaker said, “and there’s only going to be three teams to come. It’s going to be our kids [Calhoun], Gregory-Portland, and Calallen.”
Whitaker stated that the teams will use certain racks, and the teams will not intermix.
“We’re taking great precautions to keep the kids and teams separated,” Whitaker said, “and certainly that the people that are involved in the judging, spotting, and so forth will be wearing masks.”
With soccer going on and track, baseball, and softball about to start soon, Whitaker has been preaching about the masks to his coaches and the players.
“We encourage them [the players] to wear masks,” Whitaker said. “We know with track when the kids are running or basketball, some high pace sports like that, it’s going to be impossible for them to wear a mask all the time. We understand.”
Whitaker added when the players are “on the sidelines, or they’re in the stands or not working out,” he and the coaches encourage them to wear a mask and social distance.
“I know during football it was an everyday thing,” Whitaker said, “but every day I preach to the kids, the goal is to stay on the field and play, and the only way we can do this is you’ve got to wear a mask.”
Whitaker talked about the timeline when the boys and girls basketball will back on the court. According to him, the girls will be released from quarantine this Saturday, and the boys will be released Monday, Jan. 18.
Whitaker said the boys are working on their schedule and may play that Monday since that’s a day the students are out of school.
“It’s going to be one of those situations where you’re trying to make those games up as soon as you can,” Whitaker said.
Whitaker stated that multiple games are only applied to the varsity teams and not the sub-varsity.
“If the sub-varsity games can be played on a regular schedule, you’re fine,” Whitaker said, “but you cannot play more than one sub-varsity game per calendar week.”
This fight against COVID is a “community effort,” and Whitaker said he preached about this during football.
“We need our parents and our community to understand that we need everyone’s help, wear a mask, social distance, and don’t have large gatherings,” Whitaker said.
Calhoun has good girls and boys basketball teams, Whitaker said, and he added they want them to finish the season.
“It’ll be a shame to have missed some of those games and not make them up,” Whitaker said, “so we hope that we can make those games made up before this season is out.”