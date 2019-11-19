The Calhoun Sandcrabs move on to the next round of the playoffs after their 70-14 win over the Sharyland Rattlers last Friday night.
The Sandcrabs defense dominated the Rattlers forcing four turnovers and helping the offense get back on the field to extend the score.
Sandcrabs Head Coach Richard Whitaker praised his team’s performance, and he said in the playoffs, you have to step up your game.
“The best teams in Texas are playing right now, and week-in and week-out it’s going to get tougher and tougher and tougher,” Whitaker said.
The Sandcrabs scored on all ten possessions, and Sandcrabs fullback Steve Johnson and quarterback Conner Kestler gave all the credit to the offensive line.
“Coach Saenz always does an amazing job of teaching them what they are supposed to do when times get tough,” Johnson said.
Kestler said it always starts up front with the o-line. He added that his teammates opened big holes for Johnson and him, and the running back and did a fantastic job.
One of the biggest plays of the night came in the second quarter with Calhoun pinned on its 10-yard line. On the second play of the drive, running back Jarius Stewart sprinted 90 yards for the score with 10:50 remaining in the first half.
“It felt good to break out like that. I haven’t done that in a while,” Stewart said. “But I am glad our receiver got across the field, so I could cut back and go in for the touchdown.”
The Sandcrab defense allowed two touchdowns from the Rattler offense, forced four turnovers and a punt.
Cade Kveton talked about the defense’s performance against Sharyland and said they did an “amazing” job. He added the secondary did a great job defending, and the front line was getting penetration in the Rattlers’ backfield.
The Sandcrabs will advance to Area round of the playoffs to take on a Boerne-Champion team that scored 70 points in their victory over Glenn.
“Boerne-Champion is one of the hottest football teams in Texas right now,” Whitaker said. “I think that we’re number one in the region, and they are number three. This might be the biggest game in Texas next week.”
Whitaker added this next game is big, and he and his team will have to prepare well, and it will be a tough contest in Bastrop.
The Sandcrabs will travel to Bastrop for the Area playoffs this Friday to battle the Boerne-Champion Chargers.
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.