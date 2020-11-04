CHS golf

Sophomore Brock Billings competing in the VISD Fall Classic for Calhoun Golf last Saturday at Colony Creek (Jared Van Epps/Wave Photo)

The Calhoun Golf team traveled to The Club at Colony Creek in Victoria for the VISD Fall Classic last Saturday morning.

In the Girls Division, the Sandies finished in fifth place, and the Sandcrabs tied with Corpus Christi Miller for fifth place in the Boys Division.

Tia Williams finished 11th in the Girls Division, and Jacob Nguyen finished 19th in the Boys Division.

TEAM RESULTS

Sandies: 5th

Sandcrabs: 5th (tie)

--

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Sandies: Tia Williams: 11th (+67), Sierra Callaway: T-22nd (+93), Aubrey Winemiller: 25th (+97), Brynn Passmore: 30th (+117)

Sandcrabs: Jacob Nguyen: 19th (+64), Brock Billings: T-22nd (+66), Ethan McCrory: 25th (+71), Fernie Mendez: 35th (+97)

