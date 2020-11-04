The Calhoun Golf team traveled to The Club at Colony Creek in Victoria for the VISD Fall Classic last Saturday morning.
In the Girls Division, the Sandies finished in fifth place, and the Sandcrabs tied with Corpus Christi Miller for fifth place in the Boys Division.
Tia Williams finished 11th in the Girls Division, and Jacob Nguyen finished 19th in the Boys Division.
TEAM RESULTS
Sandies: 5th
Sandcrabs: 5th (tie)
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Sandies: Tia Williams: 11th (+67), Sierra Callaway: T-22nd (+93), Aubrey Winemiller: 25th (+97), Brynn Passmore: 30th (+117)
Sandcrabs: Jacob Nguyen: 19th (+64), Brock Billings: T-22nd (+66), Ethan McCrory: 25th (+71), Fernie Mendez: 35th (+97)