The Calhoun Sandcrabs Powerlifting team competed in their final regular-season meet at Victoria West High School.
Five Sandcrabs lifters finished in the top five in their respective weight classes, and Calhoun Powerlifting Coach Roger Saenz talked about his lifters’ performance.
“I’m extremely proud of them,” Saenz said. “They worked extremely hard, and I’m extremely proud of the guys that are going to compete at the regional meet.”
Calhoun lifters Jamie Rios, Chase Chapa, and Jacob Cortez qualified for the regional meet in Weslaco Saturday, March 14.
Saenz talked about the preparations for his three lifters for the regionals. He said they are “assessing” their deficiencies and are working to reduce their weaknesses and improving their best lifts.
“Our first portion of preparations is to ensure that we’re going to hit the total that allows us to go to state,” Saenz said. “So our preparation is going to be towards that total, and then we’ll work towards the future from that particular point.”
As the only senior heading to the regional meet, Rios talked about his preparations for regionals and preparing Cortez and Chapa for the meet.
“A lot of it is not just physical strength; it’s mental too,” Rios said. “And personally, I like to be in a quiet place for me to just get into the mindset.”
Rios talked about prepping Cortez and Chapa for the regional meet, and he said he is there to “encourage them” and “hype them up.”
“They are monsters, and they are really strong, and especially next year, they’ll crush it,” Rios said.
Rios, Cortez, and Chapa will be prepping for the regional meet during the next two weeks, and the meet will be held at Weslaco High School Saturday, March 14.
Results from the West Meet:
123 Class:
Chapa finished second with 1170 total pounds.
165 Class:
Jose Raynaga finished fifth with 460 total pounds.
181 Class:
Xavier Smith finished third with 1205 total pounds.
198 Class:
Rios finished first with 1625 total pounds.
220 Class:
Joseph Beebe finished fourth with 1320 total pounds.