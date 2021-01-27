Butcher

Junior Kennedi Butcher returns to the Sandies after missing the first meet. Butcher finished first place in 198-Class with 1,075 total pounds. (Jared Van Epps/Wave Photo)

The Calhoun Sandcrabs and Sandies rebounded from their first home meet performances with first-place finishes in their second home meet of the season.

--SANDIES--

The Sandies totaled 78 points with nine lifters finishing first overall and three taking home second place.

Sandies Head Coach Jason Bagwell talked about having the whole team back together and getting back in the winning direction.

“It’s nice to get first place. I don’t like competing without the full team; it’s never ideal. It’s just something you have to do. When we have everybody, we’re really good,” Bagwell said.

The Sandies had nine first-place winners, one of them being junior Kennedi Butcher, who could not compete in the first meet due to a cheer competition.

Butcher talked about getting back to competing again and having the season go on.

“It feels good. I’m just so thankful that we get to have a chance to actually do powerlifting and have a season,” Butcher said. “It sucks that we can’t have spectators, but it’s better than nothing.”

Butcher was heartbroken when she couldn’t compete in the first meet and heard that the team finished second in the opening meet.

“I just wish that I could be here with them, but it’s like having to pick between your sports. and you have to make time for both, but I’m so glad that I got to lift in this meet,” Butcher said.

The Sandies have a long road ahead of them, with the season being under a pandemic, and Bagwell hopes that his team gets better as the season progresses.

“The first meet back people are usually rusty. Last week we didn’t have quite a few, so today was the first meet back for a lot, and I actually thought they did pretty good,” Bagwell said.

The plan for Bagwell is to continue to get as many into the regional and state meets.

“We have some that are kind of like close to qualifying… Just getting them qualified now becomes the top priority,” Bagwell said.

--SANDCRABS—

The Sandcrabs finished with 67 points to clinch a first-place finish.

Sandcrabs Head Coach Roger Saenz compared the first two meets for his team.

“Last week, we looked at getting a total. This week, we geared it up a little better. And we fight through a process to try to increase our totals,” Saenz said. “And for our plan to fall in place and our guys to do very well. It’s always a proud moment.”

The Sandcrabs had five first-place winners and five finished in second.

Senior Alex Flood placed second, and he talked about his team rebounding from their second-place finish the week before.

“It was really good; it shows that we’re on the right path. Hopefully, we can keep it going and maybe put a lot of people into state,” Flood said.

As the season progresses, the Sandcrabs will be studying more and keeping an eye on their region.

“This is where the study time starts to come in. We start paying attention to our region, and start looking at our region and start planning for the future and seeing how we can implement some different weight change,” Saenz said.

Saenz added they want to surpass their goals and ensure a spot in the regional meet.

The Calhoun Powerlifting teams will travel to Kingsville this Friday for their third meet of the season.

--SANDCRABS RESULTS--

123-pound class

Chase Chapa: 1st - 1,170 lbs total

132-pound class

Eh Klo Say: 2nd - 875 lbs

148-Class:

Jakob Cortez: 1st - 1210 lbs

165-pound class

Emanuel Flores: 1st - 910 lbs

181-pound class

Jose Raynaga: 1st - 1,170 lbs

Samuel Torres: 2nd - 1,150 lbs

198-pound class

Pavan Patel: 2nd - 1,180 lbs

220-pound class

Alex Flood: 2nd - 1,225 lbs

242-pound class

Gage Spencer: 1st - 1,195 lbs

Jesus Herrera: 2nd - 1,180 lbs

SHW class

Damian Chavez: 1st - 1,410 lbs

--SANDIES RESULTS—

97-pound class

Lexi Iglesias: 1st - 630 lbs

105-pound class

Victoria Varela: 1st - 590 lbs

114-pound class

Raelin Luna: 1st- 680

123-pound class

Eh Nay Gay Hso: 1st - 820 lbs

Payton Cox: 2nd -675

132-pound class

Geraldine Tafolla: 1st - 740 lbs

Destyni Briseno: 2nd-660 lbs

148-pound class

Hser Ther: 1st - 745 lbs

Zariah Gonzales: 2nd- 625

165-pound class

Jaycee Barnes: 2nd - 730 lbs

198-pound class

Kennedi Butcher: 1st - 1075 lbs

259-pound class

Angelina Calzada: 3rd - 870 lbs

Tags