The Calhoun Sandcrabs and Sandies rebounded from their first home meet performances with first-place finishes in their second home meet of the season.
--SANDIES--
The Sandies totaled 78 points with nine lifters finishing first overall and three taking home second place.
Sandies Head Coach Jason Bagwell talked about having the whole team back together and getting back in the winning direction.
“It’s nice to get first place. I don’t like competing without the full team; it’s never ideal. It’s just something you have to do. When we have everybody, we’re really good,” Bagwell said.
The Sandies had nine first-place winners, one of them being junior Kennedi Butcher, who could not compete in the first meet due to a cheer competition.
Butcher talked about getting back to competing again and having the season go on.
“It feels good. I’m just so thankful that we get to have a chance to actually do powerlifting and have a season,” Butcher said. “It sucks that we can’t have spectators, but it’s better than nothing.”
Butcher was heartbroken when she couldn’t compete in the first meet and heard that the team finished second in the opening meet.
“I just wish that I could be here with them, but it’s like having to pick between your sports. and you have to make time for both, but I’m so glad that I got to lift in this meet,” Butcher said.
The Sandies have a long road ahead of them, with the season being under a pandemic, and Bagwell hopes that his team gets better as the season progresses.
“The first meet back people are usually rusty. Last week we didn’t have quite a few, so today was the first meet back for a lot, and I actually thought they did pretty good,” Bagwell said.
The plan for Bagwell is to continue to get as many into the regional and state meets.
“We have some that are kind of like close to qualifying… Just getting them qualified now becomes the top priority,” Bagwell said.
--SANDCRABS—
The Sandcrabs finished with 67 points to clinch a first-place finish.
Sandcrabs Head Coach Roger Saenz compared the first two meets for his team.
“Last week, we looked at getting a total. This week, we geared it up a little better. And we fight through a process to try to increase our totals,” Saenz said. “And for our plan to fall in place and our guys to do very well. It’s always a proud moment.”
The Sandcrabs had five first-place winners and five finished in second.
Senior Alex Flood placed second, and he talked about his team rebounding from their second-place finish the week before.
“It was really good; it shows that we’re on the right path. Hopefully, we can keep it going and maybe put a lot of people into state,” Flood said.
As the season progresses, the Sandcrabs will be studying more and keeping an eye on their region.
“This is where the study time starts to come in. We start paying attention to our region, and start looking at our region and start planning for the future and seeing how we can implement some different weight change,” Saenz said.
Saenz added they want to surpass their goals and ensure a spot in the regional meet.
The Calhoun Powerlifting teams will travel to Kingsville this Friday for their third meet of the season.
--SANDCRABS RESULTS--
123-pound class
Chase Chapa: 1st - 1,170 lbs total
132-pound class
Eh Klo Say: 2nd - 875 lbs
148-Class:
Jakob Cortez: 1st - 1210 lbs
165-pound class
Emanuel Flores: 1st - 910 lbs
181-pound class
Jose Raynaga: 1st - 1,170 lbs
Samuel Torres: 2nd - 1,150 lbs
198-pound class
Pavan Patel: 2nd - 1,180 lbs
220-pound class
Alex Flood: 2nd - 1,225 lbs
242-pound class
Gage Spencer: 1st - 1,195 lbs
Jesus Herrera: 2nd - 1,180 lbs
SHW class
Damian Chavez: 1st - 1,410 lbs
--SANDIES RESULTS—
97-pound class
Lexi Iglesias: 1st - 630 lbs
105-pound class
Victoria Varela: 1st - 590 lbs
114-pound class
Raelin Luna: 1st- 680
123-pound class
Eh Nay Gay Hso: 1st - 820 lbs
Payton Cox: 2nd -675
132-pound class
Geraldine Tafolla: 1st - 740 lbs
Destyni Briseno: 2nd-660 lbs
148-pound class
Hser Ther: 1st - 745 lbs
Zariah Gonzales: 2nd- 625
165-pound class
Jaycee Barnes: 2nd - 730 lbs
198-pound class
Kennedi Butcher: 1st - 1075 lbs
259-pound class
Angelina Calzada: 3rd - 870 lbs