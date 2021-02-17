The Calhoun Powerlifting teams traveled to Calallen for their third powerlifting meet last Saturday.
--SANDIES—
The Calhoun Sandies finished second place with 47-points at the Calallen behind Gregory-Portland with 52-points.
Six out of seven Sandies powerlifters took home first place in their respective classes.
--SANDCRABS--
The Calhoun Sandcrabs finished second with 29-points with three Sandcrabs medaled in first place
The next meet is set for Gregory-Portland. The Sandies will lift Friday, Feb. 19 and the Sandcrabs will lift Saturday, Feb. 20.
POWERLIFTING RESULTS:
--SANDCRABS RESULTS--
123-Class:
Chase Chapa: 1st-1,190 lbs
148-Class:
Jakob Cortez: 1st-1,270 lbs
165-Class:
Eh Ler Moo: 3rd-920 lbs
198-Class:
Xavier Smith: 2nd - 1,225 lbs
SHW-pound Class:
Damian Chavez: 1st-1,430 lbs
TEAMS SCORE: 29 points
--SANDIES RESULTS—
97-pound Class:
Lexi Iglesias: 1st - 675 lbs
105-pound Class:
Victoria Varela: 1st - 620 lbs
114-pound class
Raelin Luna: 1st -720 lbs
123-pound Class:
Eh NayGay Hso: 1st-830 lbs
132-pound class
Geraldine Tafolla: 1st – 775 lbs
148-pound class
Hser Ther: 2nd - 715 lbs
259 Plus Class:
Alayna Searcy: 1st – 1,140 lbs
TEAM SCORE: 47 points