Junior Raelin Luna doing a squat at the Calhoun Powerlifting meet last month. Luna took home first place in the Calallen meet last Saturday with total of 720 pounds. (Jared Van Epps/Wave Photo)

The Calhoun Powerlifting teams traveled to Calallen for their third powerlifting meet last Saturday.

--SANDIES—

The Calhoun Sandies finished second place with 47-points at the Calallen behind Gregory-Portland with 52-points.

Six out of seven Sandies powerlifters took home first place in their respective classes.

--SANDCRABS--

The Calhoun Sandcrabs finished second with 29-points with three Sandcrabs medaled in first place

The next meet is set for Gregory-Portland. The Sandies will lift Friday, Feb. 19 and the Sandcrabs will lift Saturday, Feb. 20.

POWERLIFTING RESULTS:

--SANDCRABS RESULTS--

123-Class:

Chase Chapa: 1st-1,190 lbs

148-Class:

Jakob Cortez: 1st-1,270 lbs

165-Class:

Eh Ler Moo: 3rd-920 lbs

198-Class:

Xavier Smith: 2nd - 1,225 lbs

SHW-pound Class:

Damian Chavez: 1st-1,430 lbs

TEAMS SCORE: 29 points

--SANDIES RESULTS—

97-pound Class:

Lexi Iglesias: 1st - 675 lbs

105-pound Class:

Victoria Varela: 1st - 620 lbs

114-pound class

Raelin Luna: 1st -720 lbs

123-pound Class:

Eh NayGay Hso: 1st-830 lbs

132-pound class

Geraldine Tafolla: 1st – 775 lbs

148-pound class

Hser Ther: 2nd - 715 lbs

259 Plus Class:

Alayna Searcy: 1st – 1,140 lbs

TEAM SCORE: 47 points

